Shark Tank Judge Daymond John Predicts a 'Baby Boom' Will Occur in '9 Months' Due to Coronavirus

Come December, Daymond John thinks a lot of people will be getting their holiday presents in the form of new family members.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Now, the Shark Tank judge, Powershift author and father of three said that he predicts “a baby boom” will occur amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“People gonna be home, gonna have some extra time on their hands,” said John, 51. “A little bored, maybe, or in love. And nine months after everything is over, we’re gonna have a whole lot of babies.”

“Listen, I travel 250 days a year so I may be home, so I’m gonna name my baby Corona,” joked the FUBU founder, president and CEO.

After starring on Shark Tank for 11 seasons alongside Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec, John says part of what keeps the experience fresh is “I get to still learn new things.”

“I get to get educated on new ways that businesses are being done,” he continued. “I also get to invest in other people’s dreams. I can’t think of everything, so if you think of something really great, I could be your partner and make some money and change the world a little bit? I’m down.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that more than 137,000 people around the world have been sickened by the coronavirus, or COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon, March 13. At least 5,073 people have died from exposure to the virus, which affects the respiratory system. Older people and those with heart or lung disease are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms from the virus, the newspaper notes.

President Donald Trump has since issued a ban on travel from Europe (excluding the U.K.) in response to the virus. The new rule will go into effect Friday at midnight, he stated.

Multiple notable figures have come out with the news that they had contracted the virus, including Australia’s home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, and American actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Other high-profile names include Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife Sophie.

“Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor,” Trudeau, 48, said of his wife on Thursday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.