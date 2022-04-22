"I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children, I have to protect and I have to provide and I have to love for them forever," says Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Has to 'Protect and Provide' for the Mothers of His Children

Shaquille O'Neal is always working hard to protect his family.

On Tuesday's episode of The Pivot Podcast, the former NBA star, 50, opens up about his relationship with the two mothers whom he had his six children with, sharing that he continues to "protect and provide" for them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal share four kids together — Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah — while Shaunie has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship, and O'Neal has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

"All the stuff I'm doing now, that's the stuff I wanted to do. I wanted to invest, I wanted to buy companies, I wanted to be on boards, I wanted to do certain things because I may not be a husband, but I'll always be a father and the father's job is to protect, provide and love," the Inside The NBA panelist begins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shaunie O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal | Credit: Cassy Athena/Getty

"I don't like to use the term baby mamas, I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children," he continues. "I have to protect and I have to provide and I have to love for them forever."

"That's why I work so hard. I don't work for me, I got it all. I got to work for them and I got to work for my six babies," says O'Neal.

O'Neal first filed for divorce from Shaunie in 2007 before the couple reconciled temporarily. Two years later, Shaunie, now 47, filed for separation and sought sole custody of their children.

The father of six was known for his toughness on the NBA court, but as a father, O'Neal found a different side of himself. "Being a dad helped me become more likable," he said. "You know how it is in sports. When I lose, I'm tearing my house up. I'm pissed, I'm breaking everything, but as soon as you have the kids, soon as you open that door, all that has to go away."