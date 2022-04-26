Everything to Know About Shaquille O'Neal's Family (He's a Dad of 6)
Meet the basketball star's big brood.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is a proud father of six kids.
O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal share four children together: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me'arah. The athlete also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.
Despite both breakups, O'Neal is still on good terms with his exes as he continues to co-parent his children.
"I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children, I have to protect and I have to provide and I have to love for them forever," the athlete said in an episode of The Pivot Podcast.
Taahirah O'Neal
O'Neal welcomed daughter Taahirah into the world with former girlfriend Yardbourgh in 1996. She graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019, as shown on TNT's Shaq Life. She is currently a communications associate analyst for PepsiCo and serves as a part-time social media assistant at her dad's entertainment company Mine O Mine, per her LinkedIn.
Myles O'Neal
Myles was born to Shaunie in 1997 — and later took on O'Neal's surname. Myles is no stranger to the entertainment scene, as the musician and model has graced TV screens and walked runways since he was young.
He first appeared on his mom's reality television series Basketball Wives in 2010. Three years later, he hit the screen again on his family's show Shaunie's Home Court.
At age 21, Myles made his fashion show debut when he walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2018 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
Shareef O'Neal
Shareef is a rising basketball star who currently plays as a forward for Louisiana State University. Prior, he played for the University of California, Los Angeles during the 2019-2020 season.
Now, after two years at LSU, Shareef has entered the transfer portal and is on the move yet again.
"Wherever he decides I'm behind him," Shaq told The Big Podcast about his son. "He's a grown man making a decision and has kinda had a lot of basketball bad luck. We go to LSU where I thought they would take care of him but they didn't, they have their own problems down there. I hope wherever he goes he gets a shot."
Amirah O'Neal
Amirah is also a college athlete, playing basketball for Texas Southern University. Prior, she was a walk-on at her dad's alma mater, LSU.
Shaqir O'Neal
Shaqir also has a passion for sports. The forward for TSU said in an interview with Overtime that he committed to the school to "change the narrative" on historically Black colleges and universities, per ESPN.
"You can expect a lot of buckets," he said in the interview. "I'm trying to get to the league."
Me'arah O'Neal
Me'arah is the second of her siblings to receive an offer from UCLA — following older her brother, Shareef, who attended for a brief time before transferring to LSU.
Though she's only in high school, Me'arah holds offers from UCLA, TCU, Virginia, and Howard University, per her Instagram.