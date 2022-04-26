Get to know the NBA legend's six kids: Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah

Everything to Know About Shaquille O'Neal's Family (He's a Dad of 6)

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Host Shaquille O'Neal, Taahirah O'Neal, Me'arah O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, and Myles O'Neal attend the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. 23270_002_SK_0842.JPG (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

Meet the basketball star's big brood.

O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal share four children together: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me'arah. The athlete also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Despite both breakups, O'Neal is still on good terms with his exes as he continues to co-parent his children.

"I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children, I have to protect and I have to provide and I have to love for them forever," the athlete said in an episode of The Pivot Podcast.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of O'Neal's family of six.

Taahirah O'Neal

O'Neal welcomed daughter Taahirah into the world with former girlfriend Yardbourgh in 1996. She graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019, as shown on TNT's Shaq Life. She is currently a communications associate analyst for PepsiCo and serves as a part-time social media assistant at her dad's entertainment company Mine O Mine, per her LinkedIn.

Myles O'Neal

Myles O'Neal attends the opening of celebrity portrait photographer Max Montgomery's new NFT photo exhibit at The Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on April 21, 2022 in Venice, California. Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Myles was born to Shaunie in 1997 — and later took on O'Neal's surname. Myles is no stranger to the entertainment scene, as the musician and model has graced TV screens and walked runways since he was young.

He first appeared on his mom's reality television series Basketball Wives in 2010. Three years later, he hit the screen again on his family's show Shaunie's Home Court.

At age 21, Myles made his fashion show debut when he walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2018 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

Shareef O'Neal

UCLA Bruins forward Shareef O'Neal (22) looks on during the CBS Sports Classic between the UCLA Bruins and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 21, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Now, after two years at LSU, Shareef has entered the transfer portal and is on the move yet again.

"Wherever he decides I'm behind him," Shaq told The Big Podcast about his son. "He's a grown man making a decision and has kinda had a lot of basketball bad luck. We go to LSU where I thought they would take care of him but they didn't, they have their own problems down there. I hope wherever he goes he gets a shot."

Amirah O'Neal

Shaqir O'Neal

Shaqir O'Neal smiles at the Wright Legacy Foundation skate night at World on Wheels on August 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Cassy Athena/Getty

Shaqir also has a passion for sports. The forward for TSU said in an interview with Overtime that he committed to the school to "change the narrative" on historically Black colleges and universities, per ESPN.

"You can expect a lot of buckets," he said in the interview. "I'm trying to get to the league."

Me'arah O'Neal

Me'arah O'neal, Shaunie O'Neal and Mimi O'Neal pose together at The Pump Group Soiree at The Beverly Hills Hotel on August 19, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Cassy Athena/Getty

Me'arah is the second of her siblings to receive an offer from UCLA — following older her brother, Shareef, who attended for a brief time before transferring to LSU.