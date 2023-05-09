Shaquil Barrett's Wife Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Daughter After 2-Year-Old Dies by Drowning

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker and his wife are continuing to mourn the loss of their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died in a drowning accident last month

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on May 9, 2023 02:45 PM
Jordanna Barrett Tattoo
Photo: Jordanna Barrett / Instagram

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's wife is honoring their late daughter in a special way.

Over the weekend, the athlete's wife Jordanna Barrett shared on her Instagram Story that she got a tattoo in honor of their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died after drowning in a pool at the couple's Tampa Bay residence on April 30.

Jordanna's tattoo on her inner wrist features the name of their youngest child, Arrayah Sunshine, along with a pair of angel wings and a halo, all in black ink.

"I miss you so much my girl. My heart is so shattered," Jordanna also wrote on her Instagram Story.

Last week, Jordanna shared a post on Instagram about the heartbreaking news, thanking everyone who had reached out to the family during this unimaginable time.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same," the bereaved mother wrote.

"Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so, so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada," she continued. "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I wish we had more time. I love you."

Jordanna Barrett Instagram (2)

Jordanna also linked to Arrayah's obituary, which remembers the toddler as having a "sparkle in her eyes that drew your attention. Her endearing nature was so kind and magnetic."

Before her death, Arrayah had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19. Shaquil shared a tribute on Instagram at the time of the toddler wearing a pink tutu.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘," he wrote.

