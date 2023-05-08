Shaquil Barrett's Wife Shares Heart-Wrenching Videos of Daughter Laughing One Week After Toddler's Death

"Your smile and laugh will forever be engraved in me," the athlete's wife wrote on Instagram one week after their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah died after drowning in a pool

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on May 8, 2023 11:00 AM
Photo: Jordanna Barrett Instagram (2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's wife is looking back on memories with their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah one week after her tragic death.

The athlete and wife Jordanna's youngest child died after drowning in a pool at the couple's Tampa Bay residence on April 30. After authorities arrived, Arrayah was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

On Sunday, Jordanna shared a series of videos of their little girl smiling and laughing alongside a heart-wrenching message about missing Arrayah.

"I miss your laugh. I miss your smile. I miss your hugs, I miss your mommas. I miss everything about you," Jordanna began. "My heart is so shattered. I would do anything to give you one more hug, one more I love you. One more anything."

"I wish I could go back and change time. I wish I could hold you so close. I just miss you my Arrayah girl. I just miss you. I love you forever. And am counting down the days until I get to be with you again!" she continued. "Memories will never be enough. But thank you for the best 2 years of our lives. Your smile and laugh will forever be engraved in me."

"You are the sunshine to my days, and the beats to my heart. The world was a better place because you were in it. I love you forever and always and miss every big and little thing about you. Please stay close, momma needs you. ❤️," she concluded the post.

Last week, Jordanna shared a post on Instagram about the heartbreaking news, thanking everyone who had reached out to the family during this unimaginable time.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same," the bereaved mother wrote.

"Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so, so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada," she continued. "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I wish we had more time. I love you."

Jordanna also linked to Arrayah's obituary, which remembers the toddler as having a "sparkle in her eyes that drew your attention. Her endearing nature was so kind and magnetic."

Before her death, Arrayah had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19. Her dad shared a tribute on Instagram at the time of the toddler wearing a pink tutu.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘," he wrote.

