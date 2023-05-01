Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in a Pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter Arrayah has died after drowning in a pool.

The incident took place at Barrett's Tampa Bay residence around 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, when authorities arrived after receiving a call that a child had fallen into a pool, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities said Arrayah was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures.

"It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident," police said. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Arrayah was the youngest of four children the athlete, 30, shares with his wife, Jordanna, who was his high school sweetheart, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

After news of Arrayah's death was made public, the Buccaneers released an official statement on Twitter.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all the members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the statement read. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Retired Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also expressed his condolences, posting a photo of a smiling Barrett in his No. 58 jersey sitting on a couch with his family, who also sported the team's attire, on his Instagram Story.

"The Brady's love you," the seven-time Super Bowl Champ wrote over the image, adding prayer emojis.

Barrett has played in the National Football League for nine seasons.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, per CNN, and played his first five years with the Denver Broncos. The 2023-2024 season will be his fifth with the Florida team.

Before her death, Arrayah had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19. Her dad shared a tribute on Instagram at the time of the toddler wearing a pink tutu.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘," he wrote.