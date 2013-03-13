Baby Girl on the Way for Shannon Miller

The seven-time Olympic medalist, who is expecting her second child this summer, found out the sex of the baby live on Wednesday's episode of The Doctors - and it's a girl!

Shannon Miller is thinking pink!

The seven-time Olympic medalist, who is expecting her second child this summer, found out the sex of the baby live on Wednesday’s episode of The Doctors — and it’s a girl!

Following a battle with ovarian cancer, Miller, 36, and husband John Falconetti, already parents to son Rocco, 3, “talked about having another child. We knew with the surgery — having my left tube and ovary removed along with the tumor — that that would decrease the chances. Then you add chemotherapy on top of that,” the former gymnast explains.

“My oncologist said at least a year to wait before even trying. It really gave us a chance to appreciate everything we already had. We got the green light to start trying and we are now five and a half months along.”



Before the ultrasound, Miller, who now focuses her work on health and fitness, explained why either sex would be just fine.

“If we get a boy we have lots of clothes and toys, and I think we feel like we have the boy thing down at this point,” she notes. “If we get a girl, I’m going to be a little intimidated but it’s going to be fantastic. I think Rocco wants a girl. It’ll be the first girl grandchild on my side of the family.”

