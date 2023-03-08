Shannon Haley Michaels and Ryan Michaels Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Liam: 'Loving Life'

Haley & Michaels are officially parents of two!

The duo — comprised of husband and wife Shannon Haley Michaels and Ryan Michaels — have welcomed their second baby together, a son, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The country couple welcomed son Liam Benjamin Michaels, on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:51 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. Their new addition joins 2-year-old daughter Keira Harmony, who has already taken to being a big sister.

"Having two kids really does show just how much love your heart can hold," the couple tells PEOPLE. "Watching our daughter Keira Harmony run to her baby brother and hold his hand was the most surreal and unforgettable experience."

In celebration of this new chapter for their family, the duo has been working on the song, "Love Life," which will be accompanied by a children's book by the same name later this year.

Phillip Haumesser

"'Love Life' is one of the most personal songs we've ever written. It was written from our perspective as parents, inspired by our desire to pass on the life lessons we have learned to our kids," they tell PEOPLE. "It's about living every moment to its fullest and loving life."

A rep for the couple — who tied the knot in 2015 — confirmed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in November.

"We have always wanted to have two kids," the singers shared at the time. "We are so excited to watch them grow together, develop their own special bond, and put so much love into the world. We hope to teach them to follow their dreams, that anything is possible, and that they can become whoever they want to be."

Shannon found out the pregnancy news on the morning of Father's Day and included daughter Keira in surprising Ryan with the happy announcement.

"I wrapped up the pregnancy test and had our daughter Keira give it to Ryan as a gift," said Shannon. "It was definitely the last thing he was expecting to open, but we were both thrilled!"