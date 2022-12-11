Model Shanina Shaik Reveals Most Surprising Part of Motherhood to Baby Son Zai: 'How Easy He's Been'

Shanina Shaik is enjoying her time as a new mom!

During an interview with E!News published on Friday, the former Victoria's Secret model discussed what she finds most surprising about motherhood after welcoming her baby son Zai whom she shares with boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan in September.

"Just how easy he's been," Shaik, 31, told the outlet. "Everyone has been telling me horror stories but I think that when you're so in love with your baby — and you're so tired — it doesn't matter, you just enjoy every moment."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Warner Music

She noted her outlook on life has also changed since becoming a mom, sharing, "For me, I'm always on the go, and I'm always traveling, but now I just want to be home with him really."

"As a mom, I'd say you become much more protective and you just think and worry all the time about someone else's well-being so it's not about me anymore," the model continued. "Everything I do is about him."

Shaik announced the arrival of her son via Instagram in mid-October, sharing the happy news alongside a photo of the newborn, as well as a cute snap of a "Baby Boy" sign next to a stuffed elephant attached to some blue balloons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan 🤍 Matthew @bausmatthew and I, are so in love!!!" she wrote in the caption at the time. "I have taken this time to adjust to my baby's schedule and to understand the role of being a mother. Bringing life into this world is a beautiful challenge. I would be happy to share my experience soon …. 💙💙💙"

Shortly before sharing her pregnancy with the world on social media, Shaik chatted with PEOPLE about the exciting news.

Revealing that she had "a lot of change in my body and my surroundings," Shaik said that her pregnancy overall had "been a really pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience."

RELATED VIDEO: We Tried It: Adriana Lima's Victoria's Secret Workout

"I've been quite lucky and I'm just excited to finally share the news," she continued. "It is quite exciting for myself and my partner and our families as well."

Shaik also said that her partner was "so happy" about becoming a father, noting, "He's over the moon and he's so supportive."

"He's just excited to share this experience together as well," she added at the time. "We're very much in love, and to bring a beautiful life into this world is quite special."