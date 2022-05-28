Shanina Shaik announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are expecting their first baby together earlier this month

Shanina Shaik Shows Off Baby Bump in First Fashion Show Since Pregnancy Announcement: 'Baby's First Runway'

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Shanina Shaik in the fashion show during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Shanina Shaik in the fashion show during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)

Shanina Shaik is showing off her pregnancy glow!

At the amFAR Gala Cannes catwalk show in France on Thursday, the 31-year-old Australian model made her baby bump debut on the runway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the bridal-themed fashion show, Shaik donned an Alexander Wang cream-colored crochet dress with a ruffled cutout in the stomach. As for her accessories, the model wore white pumps, slicked back hair, and a long lace veil.

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, she celebrated walking the runway pregnant for the first time. "Baby's first runway," she wrote in the caption.

Shaik continued, "Can't wait to show the little one one day."

Earlier this month, Shaik announced that she and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are expecting their first baby together.

In a series of photographs of herself cradling her growing baby bump, Shaik addressed the Instagram post to her unborn child, whom she called "the new love of my life."

"Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested," she wrote. "The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend."

"As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails," Shaik continued. "I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It's a feeling that I've never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you."

Noting that she "was raised by an amazing woman who taught me so much about motherhood," the model said of her own mom, "She has set the bar high and I don't want to disappoint you."

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Shanina Shaik in the fashion show during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images) Credit: Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty

"I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and to be the best version of yourself. I want to guide you to dream big and work hard, to live your life with passion and to reach your goals, no matter what they are," Shaik added. "I want you to know that no matter what life throws at you, you can count on me to be there for you."

The expectant mother then wrote that her child "will be supported and loved through every moment in your life, just as I have been." She concluded her post, "Mummy and Daddy can't wait to meet you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly before sharing her pregnancy with the world on social media, Shaik chatted with PEOPLE about the exciting news.

Revealing that she has had "a lot of change in my body and my surroundings," Shaik said that her pregnancy overall has "been a really pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience."

"I've been quite lucky and I'm just excited to finally share the news," she continued. "It is quite exciting for myself and my partner and our families as well."

Shaik added that she is expecting a "Fall baby" and is currently in her "second trimester," which, for her, means "It's getting harder to hide [my baby bump]."

She told PEOPLE that while they know the sex of their child on the way, the parents to be are keeping that bit of news to themselves for the time being.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Shanina Shaik walks the runway in the fashion show during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for amfAR) Shanina Shaik | Credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty or amfAR

"I just wanted to find out the sex and plan for the nursery and buy the nice products that I can online ... and get everything organized for the baby," she explained.

Shaik also said that her partner is "so happy" that he is going to become a father, noting, "He's over the moon and he's so supportive."