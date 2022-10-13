Shanina Shaik is officially a mom!

The 31-year-old Australian model and boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan have welcomed their first baby together, son Zai Adesuyan, she announced on Instagram last month.

Shaik shared the happy news alongside a photo of the newborn as well as a cute snap of a "Baby Boy" sign next to a stuffed elephant attached to some blue balloons.

"Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan 🤍 Matthew @bausmatthew and I, are so in love!!!" she wrote. "I have taken this time to adjust to my baby's schedule and to understand the role of being a mother. Bringing life into this world is a beautiful challenge. I would be happy to share my experience soon …. 💙💙💙"

Shortly before sharing her pregnancy with the world on social media, Shaik chatted with PEOPLE about the exciting news.

Revealing that she had "a lot of change in my body and my surroundings," Shaik said that her pregnancy overall had "been a really pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience."

"I've been quite lucky and I'm just excited to finally share the news," she continued. "It is quite exciting for myself and my partner and our families as well."

Shaik also said that her partner was "so happy" about becoming a father, noting, "He's over the moon and he's so supportive."

"He's just excited to share this experience together as well," she added. "We're very much in love, and to bring a beautiful life into this world is quite special."

Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

In May, Shaik appeared on the catwalk at the amFAR Gala Cannes show in France. The model made her baby bump debut on the runway in the bridal-themed fashion show, donning an Alexander Wang cream-colored crochet dress with a ruffled cutout in the stomach. As for her accessories, the model wore white pumps, slicked-back hair and a long lace veil.

In a TikTok video posted at the time, she celebrated walking the runway pregnant. "Baby's first runway," she wrote in the caption.

Shaik continued, "Can't wait to show the little one one day."