Model Shanina Shaik and Boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan Welcome First Baby, Son Zai: 'So In Love'

The model announced the arrival of her baby boy on Instagram last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 03:36 PM
SHANINA SHAIK baby
Photo: SHANINA SHAIK/Instagram

Shanina Shaik is officially a mom!

The 31-year-old Australian model and boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan have welcomed their first baby together, son Zai Adesuyan, she announced on Instagram last month.

Shaik shared the happy news alongside a photo of the newborn as well as a cute snap of a "Baby Boy" sign next to a stuffed elephant attached to some blue balloons.

"Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan 🤍 Matthew @bausmatthew and I, are so in love!!!" she wrote. "I have taken this time to adjust to my baby's schedule and to understand the role of being a mother. Bringing life into this world is a beautiful challenge. I would be happy to share my experience soon …. 💙💙💙"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly before sharing her pregnancy with the world on social media, Shaik chatted with PEOPLE about the exciting news.

Revealing that she had "a lot of change in my body and my surroundings," Shaik said that her pregnancy overall had "been a really pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience."

"I've been quite lucky and I'm just excited to finally share the news," she continued. "It is quite exciting for myself and my partner and our families as well."

Shaik also said that her partner was "so happy" about becoming a father, noting, "He's over the moon and he's so supportive."

"He's just excited to share this experience together as well," she added. "We're very much in love, and to bring a beautiful life into this world is quite special."

amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 - Arrivals
Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

In May, Shaik appeared on the catwalk at the amFAR Gala Cannes show in France. The model made her baby bump debut on the runway in the bridal-themed fashion show, donning an Alexander Wang cream-colored crochet dress with a ruffled cutout in the stomach. As for her accessories, the model wore white pumps, slicked-back hair and a long lace veil.

In a TikTok video posted at the time, she celebrated walking the runway pregnant. "Baby's first runway," she wrote in the caption.

Shaik continued, "Can't wait to show the little one one day."

Related Articles
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Shanina Shaik in the fashion show during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)
Shanina Shaik Shows Off Baby Bump in First Fashion Show Since Pregnancy Announcement: 'Baby's First Runway'
Beverly Hills, CA - Australian model, Shanina Shaik and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan share a loving kiss and embrace while out to dinner at IL Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Shanina Shaik, Matthew Adesuyan BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Model Shanina Shaik Reveals She's Expecting First Baby with Matthew Adesuyan: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'
Home Economics Actress Caitlin McGee Welcomes Baby Girl
'Home Economics' Star Caitlin McGee Welcomes First Baby with Husband: 'We're Obsessed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJtDN5staa/?hl=en
'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe
Adriana Lima and Andre L III attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Adriana Lima Welcomes First Baby with Boyfriend Andre Lemmers
Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome Their First Baby
Broadway's Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome First Baby Together: 'Beyond in Love'
ashley greene, Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kingsley: 'We Love You'
Anna Greenberg; Noah Greenberg-Andersen joined us 8/15/22 at 4:31am
Peloton's Anna Greenberg Welcomes First Baby, Son Noah: 'Most Wonderful Week of Our Lives'
Andre L III and Adriana Lima attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Adriana Lima's Boyfriend? All About Andre Lemmers
zachary lavine baby: https://www.instagram.com/p/Chp8lOuv9Qo/
Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine and Wife Hunter Welcome First Baby, Son Saint: 'Best Feeling'
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison attend the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIqUVZPP-i/ peterfacinelli Verified Happy “Labor” Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome First Baby Together: 'Happy Labor Day'
Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Welcome First Baby Together: 'New Level of Love Unlocked'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Bria Mancuso gives birth
'Unpolished' 's Bria Mancuso and Husband Matt Welcome Daughter BellaMia: 'She's Here!'
Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show
Pregnant Adriana Lima Returns to the Runway and Bares Baby Bump in Cut Out Dress
Juliana Custodio baby boy
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Juliana Custodio Welcomes First Baby, Son Benjamin: 'Beyond a Dream Come True'