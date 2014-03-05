Shanola Hampton Introduces Daughter Cai MyAnna

The new mom shared a sweet snapshot of her 6-week-old daughter, Cai MyAnna , on her Instagram account on Monday.

“[Six] weeks ago I found true love! Say hello to my baby, Cai Dukes!” the Shameless star writes, along with a black and white photo of her bright-eyed daughter.

Hampton, 36, and her husband, Daren Dukes, welcomed their first child in January. “We never knew how much was missing from our life until our baby girl arrived! So blessed, so overjoyed, pure bliss,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time.