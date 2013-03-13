The new family shows off its team spirit at Barcelona's Camp Nou

Shakira Dresses Up Her Son Milan in Soccer Gear

Future soccer star?

Baby Milan Piqué Mebarak is visiting the stadium to support his dad – all decked out in a tiny soccer uniform.

FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, 26, shared a new family photo featuring his partner, Shakira, 36, and their new baby boy, born in January, posing sweetly in soccer stadium Camp Nou, the home field of Pique’s team.

Sports has already become a theme in the baby’s life. Milan’s first photo posted online featured him wearing tiny, white Nike sneakers with his name emblazoned on the shoes’ Velcro tab.

“Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth,” the couple wrote.

While dad continues his job as a star defender, Shakira is back at work as a new celebrity coach on season 4 of The Voice, which premieres March 25.