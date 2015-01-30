Gerard Piqué and Shakira Welcome Son Sasha

The singer welcomed her second son with longtime love Gerard Piqué on Thursday

Shakira‘s future soccer team just gained a new member.

The singer welcomed her second son with longtime love Gerard Piqué on Thursday Jan. 29, she announced on her website.

Joining 2-year-old big brother Milan, the couple’s newborn baby boy, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, was born via c-section at 9:54 p.m. in Barcelona.

“The name Sasha is of Greek and Russian descent and means ‘defender of mankind’ and ‘warrior,'” the birth announcement reads. “The hospital confirmed that both mother and child are in excellent health.”

Following weeks of pregnancy rumors, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 37, confirmed she and her FC Barcelona soccer player boyfriend were expanding their family.

“Yes, we are expecting our second baby!! Thank you for all your well wishes,” she shared on Facebook in August.

The mom-to-be and Piqué managed to keep the sex of their second child a secret — until Shakira’s parents spilled the beans while visiting the future family of four in Spain. “Yes, another little boy. A playmate for Milan,” they told Hola! magazine.

The couple have since introduced their newborn via social media, linking to their UNICEF World Baby Shower page, where fans can honor Sasha’s arrival by making their own charity donations.

