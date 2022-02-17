"Next time if they don't want me to yell so much they'll have to take me with a muzzle!" Shakira joked alongside the video of son Sasha's karate ceremony

Shakira Jokes About Wearing a 'Muzzle' While Sharing Proud Moment from Son's Karate Tournament

Whenever, wherever — Shakira can't contain her proud-mama excitement!

The pop superstar shared an adorable video to her Instagram feed on Wednesday that showed her cheering for son Sasha as the 7-year-old placed first in a karate tournament.

Shakira, 45, jumped up and down in the video, clapping and cheering into the camera with a resounding "Woohoo!" as Sasha received his honor.

"🏆 Next time if they don't want me to yell so much they'll have to take me with a muzzle!" Shakira joked in the caption.

The cute clip comes almost two months after she shared another of Sasha getting an award at a similar event, which she captioned in part, "I'm the deranged woman screaming in the back 🤣."

Shakira — who shares Sasha and older son Milan, 9, with FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué — recently took a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, with her sons.

The Colombian artist shared photos from her trip on Instagram, including one of her wearing Minnie Mouse ears as she smiled with her boys.

Another snap showed the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker hugging Sasha, who sported a classic pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

"Unforgettable moments! We all need a little fantasy!" she wrote.

Shakira spoke about her children in an interview for the November cover of Cosmopolitan, opening up about parenting her two boys.

"My mind never stops," she told the magazine. "I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he's not really my … I don't know what to call him!"

Shakira settled on calling Piqué, 35, her "baby daddy," explaining, "I torture him about every issue I see with my kids."