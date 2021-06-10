All Grown Up! Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Son Sasha, 5, After His First Surf Lesson

Surf's up!

In honor of World Oceans Day this week, Shakira, 44, shared a photo on Instagram of her 5-year-old son Sasha.

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist, who rarely shares photos of her children, snapped a picture of her youngest child after he completed his first surf lesson.

The Colombian singer, who captioned the photo in Spanish, noted that Sasha is sitting with his friends and surf teachers Kai and Hans in the picture. Sasha looked cute in the image as he gives the hang loose sign while wearing a wetsuit.

In addition to Sasha, Shakira also shares son Milan, 8, with longtime love Gerard Piqué.

Besides surfing, Shakira revealed last year that Sasha has taken interest in another hobby: photography!

The "Waka Waka" singer shared a cute photo of herself that Sasha took of her as the family practiced social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The sweet picture, which was shared on Shakira's social media platforms, showed the Colombian pop star wearing a colorful tracksuit as she sits on the floor and smiles at the camera.

"I think my son Sasha wants to be a photographer!" she captioned the portrait.

The hitmaker previously discussed how her family was spending their time at home, sharing a video of herself taking an online philosophy class on her laptop.

"Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive," Shakira wrote in the caption of the clip. "I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!"