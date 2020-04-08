Shakira Shares Sweet Photo That Son Sasha, 5, Took of Her as They Practice Social Distancing

Image zoom Shakira/instagram

Shakira‘s son is turning out to be quite the artist!

On Wednesday, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 43, shared a cute photo of herself that son Sasha, 5, took of her as the family continues to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The sweet shot, which was shared to Shakira’s social media platforms, showed the Colombian pop star wearing a colorful tracksuit as she sits on the floor and smiles at the camera.

“I think my son Sasha wants to be a photographer!” she captioned the portrait.

In addition to Sasha, Shakira also shares son Milan, 7, with boyfriend Gerard Piqué.

Last month, the “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker gave fans a glimpse of how her family has been spending their time at home, sharing a video of herself taking an online philosophy class on her laptop.

“Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive,” Shakira wrote in the caption of the clip. “I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!”

Piqué, 33, applauded his girlfriend’s studiousness, writing on his social media accounts, “Studying philosophy! Smart ass! #stayhome.”

Shakira also opened up about staying at home in a note written in Spanish on March 29, in which she said she empathizes with families with young children who may not have access to outdoor space while sheltering in place.

“Knowing the situation of parents with young children in this difficult period of quarantine, I empathize with those who do not have an outdoor space or balcony for their children to breathe fresh air,” the translated note read. “If it is permissible to go out for a walk or for adults to shop, a solution should be considered that gives this same right to children who need sun and air for their physical and mental health.”

“I would urge the Government to consider a policy that allows an adult in charge to take a child out for a walk, even if it is subject to the restrictions that the experts consider and respecting the rules of distancing and sanitation. Children are being true champions in this social drama and we must think about their well-being.”

Image zoom Shakira and Gerard Piqué with their sons

