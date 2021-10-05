Shakira Says She Dreams and Worries About Her Kids 'Constantly': 'My Mind Never Stops'

Shakira's sons are always on her mind.

The 44-year-old singer spoke about her children in an interview for the November cover of Cosmopolitan, opening up about parenting Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, whom she shares with her partner, Gerard Piqué.

"Having a partner who's completely opposite in that sense comes in handy. My mind never stops," she told the magazine. "I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he's not really my… I don't know what to call him!"

Shakira settled on calling Piqué her "baby daddy," explaining "I torture him about every issue I see with my kids."

"I'm a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms," she joked to Cosmo.

The singer and the Spanish soccer star, 34, first met in 2010 and have never married. Last year, Shakira told 60 Minutes that marriage "scares" her, saying "I don't want him [Piqué] to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend."

The Grammy winner previously opened up about parenting to PEOPLE, back when her boys were just a toddler and a baby.

"It's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life," she said at the time. "I've been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I've been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self-conscious as being a mom."

She continued, "Every day I wonder if I'm doing the right thing. I just want to improve in the job, the hardest job on earth."

In conversation with Cosmo, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer said she and Piqué try to make life as normal as possible for their two sons.

"There are artists who always need a crowd. I don't need that," Shakira explained. "I like disappearing for a while and just being a person.