Shakira Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Sons Milan and Sasha at Balloon World Cup: Photo

Shakira brought her two boys to the Balloon World Cup, which their dad Gerard Piqué organized with Spanish internet celebrity Ibai

Shakira hit the red carpet with her family by her side.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old singer attended the Balloon World Cup in Barcelona with her partner, Gerard Piqué, and their two kids, Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family of four stopped by the red carpet to snap a few photos at the event, which was organized by Piqué and Spanish internet celebrity Ibai.

For the tournament, Shakira rocked a jungle-inspired tracksuit that was unzipped to reveal a red leopard-print bra. The young boys matched their mom in vibrant track jackets, Milan's embroidered with jaguars and Sasha's with a palm tree.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

shakira Credit: shakira/instagram

Earlier this month, the "Waka Waka" artist spoke about her children in an interview for the November cover of Cosmopolitan, opening up about parenting her young sons.

"My mind never stops," she told the magazine. "I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he's not really my… I don't know what to call him!"

Shakira settled on calling Piqué her "baby daddy," explaining "I torture him about every issue I see with my kids."

"I'm a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms," she joked to Cosmo.