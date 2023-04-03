Shakira Hopes to Provide 'Stability' for Sons Sasha and Milan in Miami After Gerard Piqué Split

Shakira is ready to start over with her kids in Miami.

On Instagram Sunday, the singer opened up about moving from Barcelona — where she previously was raising sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10 with ex Gerard Piqué — to Miami.

The Colombian singer, 46, penned a farewell to Barcelona, her home of the last eight years, in the caption, written in Spanish.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness," she wrote, as translated to English.

The Monotonía singer went on to thank "everyone who surfed many waves with me in Barcelona, the city where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love."

"Thank you to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow," she added. "Thank you to the Spanish public who always wrapped me up with care and loyalty. For you all this is just a see you later and, like my father always said, we'll see you in the curves!"

shakira/ instagram

An insider first suggested to PEOPLE that the move was in the works in November.

"For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live," the insider said at the time.

Pique and Shakira announced their split in early June after they first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. The former couple met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," they shared in a joint statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."