Shakira Expecting Second Child

The singer is expecting her second child with longtime love Gerard Piqué.

Image zoom

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Her belly doesn’t lie: Shakira is pregnant!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer is expecting her second child with longtime love Gerard Piqué, she revealed on Facebook.

“Yes, we are expecting our second baby!! Thank you for all your well wishes!” she wrote Thursday.

The post confirms what the pop star, 37, said in the September issue of Cosmopolitan en Español, which first broke her happy news.

“Well, yes, the truth is that, yes, I am pregnant,” the mom-to-be, who graces the cover, told the magazine.

In March, Shakira — who performed at the World Cup closing ceremony in Brazil in July — said she was looking forward to seeing the couple’s 19-month-old son Milan become a big brother in the near future.

“If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already,” she told Latina.

But while Shakira has been open about the baby bliss she’s experienced since welcoming her first child with her professional footballer beau, 27, she has also admitted the transition into parenthood wasn’t without a few struggles.

“It takes a lot of energy from you — but I love it,” she told PEOPLE after her son’s arrival. “I’m really enjoying every bit of it. It’s not as idyllic as everybody tells you — but not as horrible as everybody tells you. It comes with a full package.”

— Anya Leon