Shakira Poses with Sons in Desert During First Christmas Since Split: 'Searching for Serenity'

Shakira and ex Gerard Pique share sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9

Published on December 27, 2022 01:14 PM
Shakira Poses with Her Sons
Shakira/instagram

Shakira is enjoying a peaceful holiday after a difficult year.

On Monday, the Colombian singer, 45, shared a photo on Instagram of her and her two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, from the holiday weekend. The three posed in the desert, with Shakira holding Sasha with one arm and Milan peering over her shoulder at the falcon perched on her other arm.

In her caption, shared in both English and Spanish, she wrote, "In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity."

The family is celebrating their first Christmas since the mom of two and the boys' father, Gerard Piqué, split in June.

Last month, the singer and the retired soccer player, 35, reached a custody agreement in regard to their boys.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

A source told PEOPLE that the two signed an agreement that is "best for their kids."

"For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live," the insider added.

Shakira, Gerard Pique and their kids
Shakira and Gerard Piqué with their kids in 2018. Shakira Instagram

In a September interview with Elle, the musician referred to grieving the relationship as "the darkest hours of my life," and said music has helped her through it. "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," she said. "It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye."

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved," Shakira continued, adding, "And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."

At the time, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer said she was doing what she could to "conceal" the situation from her kids. She told ELLE, "I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life."

