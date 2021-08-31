Shakira Posts Rare Photo with Sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, Practicing Surfing Together

"Milan is starting to really enjoy this," Shakira said on Instagram, sharing sweet photos of the quality mother-son time

Shakira is spending quality outdoor time with her boys.

On Saturday, the "Whenever, Wherever" superstar, 44, shared a photo of herself on Instagram smiling with sons Sasha, 6½, and Milan, 8½, at a Wavegarden Company location, which offers surfing lagoons. The mother-son trio wore red and blue wetsuits for the outing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official! 📸 @gorkagurdi," Shakira captioned the post.

The singer shared another photo of herself hugging her older child in the water, writing, "Milan is starting to really enjoy this!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Shakira, who shares her kids with Gerard Piqué, explained in July how she and her partner try to keep their family life separate from their celebrity status.

"I don't make them listen to my music," she told ET Canada. "I try to avoid playing my own music in my house."

At home, she and Piqué try to create as much "normalcy" for their boys as possible, Shakira said: "I can't deny they can't escape the reality that I'm a public person, as well as their dad. But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people."

Though she rarely posts footage of her children on social media, in June, Shakira shared that her youngest had taken up surfing.