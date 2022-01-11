Shakira Shares Photos from 'Unforgettable' Disney World Trip with Sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6
Shakira shares her two sons, Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, with partner Gerard Piqué
Shakira is living out her fantasy at Disney World.
On Monday, the Colombian artist, 44, shared photos on Instagram from her trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida with her sons Sasha, 6, and Milan, 8.
T"Hips Don't Lie" singer wears Minnie Mouse ears as she smiles with her boys for a selfie. Another snap shows Shakira hugging Sasha, who wears a classic pair of Mickey Mouse ears.
"Unforgettable moments! We all need a little fantasy!" she captioned the post.
Shakira has been bonding a lot with her kids lately. In September, she shared a sweet video dancing with Sasha and Milan, performing a routine to J. Balvin's "In Da Getto."
In the clip, she stands behind her two boys as they show off their synchronized moves. "'In Da Getto' with my new dancers! @jbalvin," Shakira captioned the post.
After seeing the video for himself, Balvin replied, "Gracias REINA, " meaning "thank you queen" in Spanish.
The singer discussed parenting her sons with partner Gerard Piqué in an interview for the November cover of Cosmopolitan.
"Having a partner who's completely opposite in that sense comes in handy. My mind never stops," she told the magazine. "I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he's not really my… I don't know what to call him!"
Shakira settled on calling Piqué her "baby daddy," explaining, "I torture him about every issue I see with my kids."
"I'm a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms," she joked to Cosmo.
The Grammy winner previously opened up about parenting to PEOPLE, back when her boys were just a toddler and a baby.
"It's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life," she said at the time. "I've been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I've been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self-conscious as being a mom."
She continued, "Every day I wonder if I'm doing the right thing. I just want to improve in the job, the hardest job on earth."