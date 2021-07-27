Shakira on Providing 'Normalcy' for Sons Milan and Sasha: 'I Don't Make Them Listen to My Music'

Shakira doesn't want her kids to get caught up in her fame.

The "Don't Wait Up" singer, 44, shares sons Sasha, 5, and Milan, 8, with longtime love Gerard Piqué. While she and her partner may be international superstars, Shakira discussed on Tuesday how they try to keep their family life separate from their celebrity status.

"I don't make them listen to my music," she told ET Canada. "I try to avoid playing my own music in my house."

At home, she and Piqué try to create as much "normalcy" for their boys as possible, Shakira added.

"I can't deny they can't escape the reality that I'm a public person, as well as their dad," she said. "But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people."

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist, who rarely posts footage of her children on social media. But last month, she shared that her youngest had taken up a new hobby: surfing!

In honor of World Oceans Day, Shakira snapped a photo on Instagram of Sasha after he'd completed his first lesson. The Colombian singer, who captioned the photo in Spanish, noted that Sasha is sitting with his friends and surf teachers Kai and Hans in the picture. Sasha looked cute in the image as he gives the shaka sign while wearing a wetsuit.

The hitmaker previously discussed how her family was spending their time at home over the past year due to COVID-19, sharing a video of herself taking an online philosophy class on her laptop.

"Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive," Shakira wrote in the caption of the clip. "I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!"