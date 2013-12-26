So Sad Yet So Funny - Shakira Copies a Very Fussy Milan

Well, we can definitely see the family resemblance in this pic of Shakira and her son, Milan — same pouty mouth, same scrunched up face, same teary eyes…

The singer, 36, posed with her somewhat overwhelmed son on Christmas Day, and Milan’s dad, Gerard Piqué , posted the pic on Twitter , describing the 11-month-old as “mimosos,” which means “fussy” in English.

A little earlier in the day Milan has been in a better mood as his parents posed with him and a wooden toy, which is part of a Catalan Christmas tradition where children are tasked with looking after the toy, called Caga Tio, keeping it warm with a blanket and “feeding it” until Christmas Eve.



On Christmas Day, the kids hit Caga Tio with a stick to make it “poop” out presents, which are hidden under the blanket.