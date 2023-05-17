Shakira's Two Sons Join Her at the Piano and Sing in Emotional New Music Video: Watch

Shakira's newest music video features two very special guest stars — her sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

On Tuesday, the Hips Don't Lie singer, 46, posted a short snippet of her new music video to her Instagram. The video begins with Shakira singing by the piano and slowly pans out to focus on photos of her two sons. As the song progresses, Sasha begins to sing and play the piano, seated next to his smiling mom.

"This year, Milan has written songs that have brought me to tears of emotion and Sasha has spent hours at the piano, finding his voice," the proud mom of two captioned her Instagram, as translated from Spanish to English. "Both have been by my side in the studio and after hearing this song dedicated to them they asked me to take part."

"They have felt and interpreted it by themselves and for themselves, with passion and feeling of those that have music inside," the singer continued. "Milan and Sasha, it's so nice to see how you spread your wings and follow your dreams! There is nothing that makes me more fulfilled than being your mother."

Shakira shares her two boys with her ex Gerard Piqué.

Although Shakira and the former footballer split in June 2022, the star said she is doing all that she can to "conceal" the situation from her kids. "I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," she previously told ELLE.

She's also been adamant about giving her sons as normal of a life as possible. "I can't deny they can't escape the reality that I'm a public person, as well as their dad," Shakira told ET Canada in 2021. "But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people."

Shakira recently made the move from Barcelona to Miami, bringing her kids along with her. She took to Instagram to share a farewell message to Barcelona.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends, and the sea," she captioned the photo. "Today we start a new chapter in the search for happiness."