Shakira and Gerard Piqué Welcome Son Milan

"We are happy to announce the birth of Milan Piqué Mebarak, son of Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Piqué, born Jan.22nd at 9:36 p.m., in Barcelona, Spain," the couple announce on Shakira's website.

It’s a boy for Shakira and Gerard Piqué.

“The name Milan (pronounced MEE-lahn), means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification. Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth.”

Milan weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz., and the hospital says that both mother and child are in excellent health.

Earlier in the day, the singer-songwriter had requested good thoughts from fans as her son’s delivery approached. “I’d like to ask you all to accompany me in your prayers on this very important day of my life,” Shakira, 35, Tweeted.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and her beau, central defender for FC Barcelona, announced the pregnancy in September and the sex of the baby in October. Earlier this month, Piqué, 25, and Shakira celebrated their baby shower, with all proceeds benefitting UNICEF.