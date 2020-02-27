How Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Views Her Breasts Differently After Becoming a Mom

Image zoom Mercedes "MJ" Javid and son Shams Tommy Feight/Instagram

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is getting candid about the realities of the postpartum period.

The Shahs of Sunset star — who welcomed her first child, son Shams Francis over 10 months ago — sat down with Page Six for a segment called “Mom Truths” recently and talked about how her body has changed since becoming a parent.

“Recovering from birth is like being run over by a hundred million thousand trillion airplanes, trains and automobiles,” said Javid, 47. “I don’t want anyone to panic because it is the worst thing that could ever happen to your body but eventually, hopefully, with some plastic surgery, you will recognize the body that you once had.”

One big thing that has changed for the new mother is how she feels about her breasts, which she felt were “more like just a sexual thing before” having her baby, “but now they’re also the No. 1 nutritional source for my son.”

“You will probably have some leakage. You will probably never have a clean shirt again,” Javid admitted. “You will probably always have some hint of stinky spit-up [on you], which sounds like it’s an innocent thing but babies’ breast milk, coming back up … it smells worse than a sewer.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Shahs of Sunset‘s Mercedes “MJ” Javid Opens Up About “Blessing” of Pregnancy After IVF

When asked about sex after baby with husband Tommy Feight, Javid quipped, “What is sex? Are you crazy?”

“First of all, you have to wait eight weeks [after giving birth to have sex], and then by then, you’re so deep in baby that, like, are you crazy?” she emphasized. “Maybe morning [or] middle-of-the-night sex, if you’re lucky.”

Between a cesarean section, “incisions, scars, hormones” and more, “a lot goes down,” explained the reality star.

“And you know, I still don’t care because I only care about the fact that I made this baby,” Javid said, calling pregnancy and birth “not a joke” as far as the difficulty level and encouraging others moms to “stay positive,” “ask questions” and “pay attention to your body.”

Image zoom Mercedes "MJ" Javid (L) and Tommy Feight Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)=

RELATED VIDEO: Mercedes “MJ” Javid Talks About Reliving Her Entire Pregnancy as Shahs of Sunset Airs

Javid and marketing director Feight conceived their son via in vitro fertilization, which she opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about ahead of her son’s birth, following her October 2018 pregnancy announcement.

The Bravo star recently dropped by the PeopleTV studios for a “Reality Check” segment, revealing that her son has taught her a “love that I never knew possible,” among other lessons, since his birth last April.

“And then you want to take that love and apply it to other areas and other people and other things that you do in life — everything,” Javid said. “So I’m already very grateful to him.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.