Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi Welcomes Second Baby, Son Kashton: 'We Are So Grateful'

Lilly Ghalichi's second baby is here!

The Shahs of Sunset alum, 39, and husband Dara Mir welcomed their second baby together, a son named Kashton Mir, on Friday, June 24, Ghalichi announced in an Instagram post Monday.

"Kashton Mir 💙 born 6/24/22. Mom and Dad are so in love with you, your big sister adores you, and the World is ready to welcome you 'Kash-Mir'!" she captioned photos of herself and Dara with their baby boy.

Ghalichi also revealed that Kashton was delivered after doctors determined the attorney was experiencing "the early onset of HELPP Syndrome." HELPP syndrome is a pregnancy complication that affects the blood and liver, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Thankful to have baby delivered safely by @drthaisaliabadi after our team of amazing doctors recognized the early onset of HELPP Syndrome, something I had never heard of but is life threatening- we are so grateful 💙," Ghalichi added.

Ghalichi elaborated on the experience on her Instagram Story, sharing videos throughout her induction and labor. After eight hours, she was still waiting for her son's "debut."

"This is what it was like for 8 hours," she captioned a short video where she is on her side, breathing through the pain. "Shaking, pain, trying to force the body into labor."

Shortly thereafter, Ghalichi let fans know her baby had arrived. She assured fans that the newborn was "perfect and healthy" and "we couldn't be more in love." Later, she revealed the baby's name had actually been inspired by comments made by friend Kim Zolciak Biermann during Ghalichi's first pregnancy.

"When I was pregnant with Alara, [Kim] told me, 'OMG if it's a boy name him Kash and his name with be 'Kashmir.' Well, it was a girl but this time we had a boy so we took her idea and my husband came up with 'Kashton' from there!"

The entrepreneur first announced she was expecting her second baby in January, sharing several glamorous photos on Instagram from her maternity shoot.

The couple stood side by side cradling Ghalichi's baby bump as they held hands with their 3-year-old daughter Alara Mir.

"Been busy creating life 👼🏼" Ghalichi captioned the post.

Back in 2020, Ghalichi shared that she was hoping to expand her family with Mir on Life After Bravo.

"I still want more kids," she said at the time. "I'm 38 years old now. So for anyone out there that's watching, it's not too late for you. Okay? You can have babies into your 40s if you want."

The reality star added that being a mom "completely changed my life," and her daughter is "the best love you will ever experience."

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2017, welcomed their first child together, baby girl Alara, on Sept. 30, 2018.