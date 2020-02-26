Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Talks 'Biggest Struggle' of Pregnancy So Far

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is opening up about the toughest parts of her pregnancy.

The Shahs of Sunset star, 36, appeared on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday and said that while she has a “great support system” of family and friends as she approaches single motherhood, the gestational period hasn’t been easy.

“The biggest struggle I’ve had in general has just been having rheumatoid arthritis and dealing with the pregnancy,” she said, before telling host Andy Cohen that her doctors will induce labor “a couple weeks early” so she can resume her normal medications (“hard drugs”) for the autoimmune disease.

Gharachedaghi used a sperm donor and completed a round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in August, but nearly lost her life after her first successful embryo transfer in the spring led to an ectopic pregnancy that required emergency surgery and the removal of both fallopian tubes. She has been told this was likely due to her rheumatoid arthritis.

“What I went through a couple of months ago is so traumatizing,” she told PEOPLE when she announced her pregnancy in October, adding that “it’s still very scary.”

As far as the IVF itself, once Gharachedaghi chose the right sperm donor, the process began. First came the egg retrieval, then the fertilization, development and testing of the embryos for upwards of 250 genetic disorders.

“It took a long time, but I walked through each step with this knowledge and excitement that I was going to be a mom someday,” the Bravo star told PEOPLE of the process.

Despite her health struggles, Gharachedaghi is excited to be a mom and said in the fall that she had “slowly been feeling more and more relaxed about it.”

“This is what I wanted my entire life,” the mother-to-be raved. “When little girls were talking about their perfect husband and their perfect weddings, I was talking about the 10 kids I was going to have.”

“I just always knew I’d be a mom someday,” she continued. “I’m finally at this point where I’m ready to make this move. I can’t wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without judgment, the same way my mom has shown me my whole life. I just wish she could teach me how to cook! I still haven’t figured that out yet.”