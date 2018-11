Our 2016 Sexiest Man Alive also happens to be our unofficial Dad of the Year. The Moana actor told PEOPLE that it’s his relationships with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, their daughters Jasmine and Tiana and his daughter Simone (with ex-wife, producer Dany Garcia), that keep him grounded and humble. “I’ve made big sweeping changes in my career over the years, which have served me nicely,” he told PEOPLE. “But I feel that the big sweeping changes that happened in my life, in my relationships, of being a dad, of being a partner, and the things that I was and the things that I am, has really lent itself to a confidence.” Swoon.