Seven in 10 Americans Really Think Their Mom Is Cool, Survey Finds

Nearly seven in 10 Americans identify their mom as "the cool mom."That's according to a new survey of 2,000 American adults that identified the attributes that they think set their mother apart from the parenting pack.

So what makes a mom a "cool" mom?

Among the 68% of respondents who agreed that their mom was a "cool mom," 62% said it was because she talked with her kids openly about anything and everything — suggesting that honesty really is the best policy when it comes to parenting.

Relaxing the rules a bit may be another key, as over half said their mom's coolness stemmed from the fact that she let them get away with things a "normal" mom wouldn't when they were growing up.

But being an epic gift-giver, or having great taste, seemed to be a component as well, with 52% saying that her tendency to spoil both her loved ones and herself was what made their mom a cut above the rest. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Angara.com in celebration of Mother's Day, the survey also probed the most important lessons Americans have learned from their moms over the years.

Respondents' answers to the question ranged in their own words from how to "be responsible" to "live in the moment" and "how to be a super parent." "Don't judge others, even if you think you have the whole story," said one respondent.

Nearly seven in 10 respondents (68%) report that they learned how to juggle responsibilities from watching their moms "do it all" over the years.

Results also suggested that the wide variety of lessons moms teach their children of all ages are unlikely to decrease any time soon, with over six in 10 say that their mom has been juggling more in the past year than she ever has before.