Seth Rollins Opens Up About Expecting Baby with Fiancée Becky Lynch: 'Let's Do This Thing'

"It's one of those things where you never know when you're going to be ready for something like that, but as soon as it happened, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm ready to go,' " Seth Rollins tells PEOPLE

WWE superstar Seth Rollins isn't shy about his excitement when it comes to parenthood.

In May, 34-year-old Rollins and fiancée Becky Lynch announced that they are expecting their first child together, nine months after they became engaged. Rollins says the moment they found out Lynch was pregnant was one they'll never forget.

"Oh, it was great, I was so stoked. We got the test back and it said pregnant and she was more shocked and I was just hyped," Rollins, a multi-time champion in the WWE, recalls to PEOPLE. "I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it."

"It's one of those things where you never know when you're going to be ready for something like that, but as soon as it happened, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm ready to go, man. Let's do this thing,' " he continues. "It's been a journey so far, the first half of it."

As of now, Rollins says Lynch is still adjusting to all of her newfound free time since stepping away from the ring following the pregnancy announcement. It's been a radical change from a busy schedule that saw 33-year-old Lynch reach unparalleled heights in he WWE over the last several years.

"It's her first pregnancy, so she's just figuring it all out," Rollins explains. "For her, in our industry, most women, when they get pregnant, they can continue to do their job. They can work up until eight, nine months. So they have a routine throughout the day that they do. With this, it was just like, she's going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then 'Bam!' shut down. Done. You can't do your work anymore. And 'Bam!' Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that's all out the window, too."

Image zoom Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Becky Lynch/Instagram

"So now you're trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she's just not a lazy person. She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive," Rollins continues, adding that Lynch is healthy and happy. "That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future."

While Lynch has been resting at home, Rollins has been holding down the fort at the WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, where the company has been moving forward with activities without fans in attendance. Rollins has been one of the standouts in this new format and recently earned praise from WWE veteran John Cena for his matches during the pandemic.

"John is someone that I respect a lot as a performer, but also as a human being, so for my name to be at the forefront of his mind when asked about that, as someone who is worthwhile, it means a lot coming from him," Rollins says. "I just have a lot of respect for him, for what he's done for the industry, but also, he's a great dude. To be thought highly of by him is cool, I do appreciate that a lot."

On August 23, Rollins will face 23-year-old Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam, which the WWE will host at Amway Center in Orlando in front of virtual fans. Dominik is the son of legend Rey Mysterio, considered one of the greatest WWE performers of all time.

Rollins has played heel to the younger Mysterio — an up-and-comer in the WWE — and left him badly beaten (on purpose) during a recent taping of Monday Night Raw.

Image zoom Seth Rollins Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Images of Dominik's bruised body drew attention on social media, and Rollins says it offers even more reason for fans to be hyped about their "street fight" match at SummerSlam.

"We use the old saying, 'it's not ballet', and it's not, it's physical. He took his licks like a champ, man," Rollins says. "He bruised up pretty good, got some good pictures out of it. And I'm sure that stoked a fire in him, and at SummerSlam, we'll be able to bring him to my level and we'll be able to have a good fight."

With Dominik taking the reins from his WWE superstar father, it begs the question of whether Rollins' child may one day do the same.

"Oh gosh, if they want to do that, that's their business. I'll support them in whatever endeavor they choose," Rollins says. "At the end of the day, if they're happy, I'm happy."