Seth Rogen Says He and Wife Lauren Are 'Open' to Having Kids: 'It's an Active Conversation'

Seth Rogen might have a new role in his future: dad.

The Pineapple Express actor revealed Monday on Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert that he and his wife Lauren Miller regularly discuss whether to add on to their family that already includes their adorable pup Zelda.

“We are open to it. It’s an active conversation. It’s something we talk about,” said Rogen, 36. “I honestly think I would be good at it.”

“I have much stupider friends who are good parents,” he joked, adding that the couple’s “passive” turned “active” decision not to have kids thus far has been “mostly a lifestyle thing.”

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rachel Murray/Getty

Of himself and actress and director Miller, whom he married in 2011, Rogen explained, “We’ve gone from people who just haven’t had kids to people who don’t have kids. It honestly makes it more fun in some ways because it’s like, ‘Man, no one we know is doing this s—. We can just do whatever we want.’ ”

“Not that we even do that much!” he clarified. “My wife did a puzzle for eight hours straight the other day while just watching Peaky Blinders. If you have kids, that’s psychotic to think about. I’ve been building a Lego Ghostbusters thing for weeks. If you have a kid, you can’t do that! Your kid will destroy it. It would get all f—ed up. It’s just one of the million things you can’t do. ”

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The star admitted he and his wife “actively appreciate” the lifestyle they have now as opposed to before, when their activities were just “stuff we do.”

“We looked at each other a lot and were like, ‘If we had kids, we could not be doing what we’re doing right now,’ ” he explained.

That doesn’t keep the masses from chiming in with their opinions, though. “A lot of people [try to convince us to have kids] because they seem to like their kids,” Rogen shared. “People get joy from it and they feel as though I don’t have that joy. I appreciate that. I’m pretty at peace.”