Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Are 'Happy with Our Choice' Not to Have Kids: It 'Helped Me Succeed'

"There's a whole huge thing I'm not doing ... which is raising children," said Seth Rogen, crediting his and wife Lauren Miller Rogen's decision not to be parents for their success

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 12:35 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Seth Rogen is content with not being a parent.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, explained that his and wife Lauren Miller Rogen's choice not to have kids "has helped me succeed" as he appeared last week on the Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast.

"There's a whole huge thing I'm not doing ... which is raising children," said Seth with a laugh.

"Some people want kids, some people don't want kids. I think a lot of people have kids before they even think about it, from what I've seen," he explained. "Honestly, you just are told, 'You go through life, you get married, you have kids. That's what happens.' And me and my wife, neither of us were like that."

Seth and Lauren, 41, began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2011. They've since collaborated behind-the-scenes on more than a dozen titles, including Superbad, Long Shot and Lauren's 2012 comedy For a Good Time, Call...

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Non-Profit on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Randy Shropshire/Getty

"Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice," he added, noting that the conversation has come up over the years, though they prefer being able "to do whatever we want."

Rogen continued: "And we can just do that, and we don't have to have a child, which the world does not need right now. So yeah, we're very happy with our choice to not have kids."

The couple previously spoke to PEOPLE about what makes their relationship so strong nearly 20 years later.

RELATED VIDEO: Seth Rogen Explains Why He Doesn't Have Steven Spielberg's Number

"I think some people are looking for reasons to engage in conflict with their partners," said Seth last month. "Whereas I think we are looking for reasons to not do that and to just support each other and understand one another and not give each other a hard time about things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lauren added, "We're really the same speed. And we also just really want to be nice to each other and love each other. ... We really try to show the other one that we love them and make that a huge priority."

Related Articles
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
seth rogen
Seth Rogen Says Negative Reviews Can Be 'Devastating': 'I Know People Who Have Never Recovered from It'
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Non-Profit on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Miller Explain Comedy 'Is Part of How We Cope' with Genetic Alzheimer's
Macklemore
Macklemore Says Daughter Sloane, 7, Has Been to AA Meetings with Him: 'I Don't Want to Hide That'
Seth Rogen Houseplant
Seth Rogen Says Wife Lauren Miller 'Held My Hand' in Creating Cannabis-Inspired Brand Houseplant
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Seth Rogen attends "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Seth Rogen Acknowledges 'Many' Great Teen Films Since 'Superbad' : 'I've Personally Made a Few'
Freaks And Geeks , Linda Cardellini, John Francis Delay, James Franco, Busy Philipps, Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen Says He 'Doesn't Think Anyone Would Do' 'Freaks and Geeks' Revival: 'Just Let It Exist'
Michael Cera attends the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket
Michael Cera Reveals Why He Doesn't Have a Smartphone: 'I Feel a Bit of Fear About It'
seth rogen
Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy 'Superbad'
Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; Steven Spielberg
Why Steven Spielberg Says He's 'Very Happy' He Turned Down 'Harry Potter' Directing Job
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'
Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Was 'Very Emotional' on 'The Fabelmans' Set: 'He Was Crying a Lot'
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Open Up About Raising 'Resilient' Kids
Mila Kunis (L) and Ashton Kutcher at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 2 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting