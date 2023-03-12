Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Are 'Happy with Our Choice' Not to Have Kids: It 'Helped Me Succeed'

Seth Rogen is content with not being a parent.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, explained that his and wife Lauren Miller Rogen's choice not to have kids "has helped me succeed" as he appeared last week on the Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast.

"There's a whole huge thing I'm not doing ... which is raising children," said Seth with a laugh.

"Some people want kids, some people don't want kids. I think a lot of people have kids before they even think about it, from what I've seen," he explained. "Honestly, you just are told, 'You go through life, you get married, you have kids. That's what happens.' And me and my wife, neither of us were like that."

Seth and Lauren, 41, began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2011. They've since collaborated behind-the-scenes on more than a dozen titles, including Superbad, Long Shot and Lauren's 2012 comedy For a Good Time, Call...

Randy Shropshire/Getty

"Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice," he added, noting that the conversation has come up over the years, though they prefer being able "to do whatever we want."

Rogen continued: "And we can just do that, and we don't have to have a child, which the world does not need right now. So yeah, we're very happy with our choice to not have kids."

The couple previously spoke to PEOPLE about what makes their relationship so strong nearly 20 years later.

"I think some people are looking for reasons to engage in conflict with their partners," said Seth last month. "Whereas I think we are looking for reasons to not do that and to just support each other and understand one another and not give each other a hard time about things."

Lauren added, "We're really the same speed. And we also just really want to be nice to each other and love each other. ... We really try to show the other one that we love them and make that a huge priority."