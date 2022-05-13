"She was born in the bathtub, and I haven’t taken a [bath] since," he joked

Seth Meyers Says Wife Had 'Planned Home Birth' with Daughter After Welcoming Sons in Lobby, Uber

Seth Meyers is opening up about why he and his wife Alexi welcomed their daughter Adelaide, now 8 months, at home.

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian spoke about the "planned home birth" after the unique births of his sons Ashe Olson, 6, and Axel Strahl, 4. Ashe was born in an Uber on the way to the hospital while Axel entered the world in their apartment building lobby.

"She was a planned home birth because the doorman said, 'We would prefer if you even didn't try. We are still working through the trauma of your 4-year-old and if you could just keep the whole thing in your apartment that would be great,' " he joked of Axel's arrival in 2018.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host added that his daughter was "born in the bathtub, and I haven't taken a [bath] since."

Meyers added that there was no turning back after the home birth got underway.

"And also it's way too late, like when your wife is in the tub and the baby is coming," he explained. "You can't be like, 'We got to get to a hospital. What were we thinking?' "

In March, Meyers told PEOPLE the home birth was a "wonderful" process.

"[Adelaide] was born at a perfect time, at 10 o'clock at night," Meyers explained. "So she got to sleep in bed with us the very first night. And the boys got to wake up, it was like Christmas morning, except it was a baby girl instead of some plastic toy they'd get bored of in an hour. It was great."

He also provided host Ellen DeGeneres with a sweet update about his new arrival, saying she is "happy and healthy."

"She's very chill. It's very nice. She's a very big laugher. She's everything you could want," he shared.

Meyers revealed that his sons are thrilled to have a new baby sister.