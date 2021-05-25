After the unique birth stories of his sons — Axel, 3, and Ashe, 5 — Seth Meyers jokes to Ellen DeGeneres that he's in a situation that's "every comedian's biggest fear"

Seth Meyers on the Unusual Births of His Kids, If He'll Have a Third: 'How Do You Top It?'

Seth Meyers isn't totally against the idea of having a third child, but their birth story would have to live up to the arrivals of his two sons.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host, 47, joked about the unusual births of his children — Axel Strahl, now 3, and Ashe Olson, now 5 — to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday's episode of her daytime talk series, recalling how Ashe was almost born in an Uber and Axel was born in the lobby of Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe's apartment building in New York City.

"I think if we had a third, the issue would be, 'How do you top it?' right?" Meyers said. "It's every comedian's biggest fear: that you've already had your best bit and you have to come up with a better one."

One idea the father of two has in mind? "Maybe while skydiving? How's that?" he asked DeGeneres, 63.

"Hopefully you have another little tiny [parachute] that you can [use for the baby]," DeGeneres told her guest.

"Well, that's the thing — how do you get the chute in, so it can release?" Meyers replied, adding, "You've already thought this through."

"I have ideas," DeGeneres teased.

Ashe was born two weeks early in March 2016, after his parents took an Uber to the hospital after Alexi's water broke at home. She was fully dilated by the time the couple arrived at Lenox Hill Hospital.

In April 2018, Meyers told his audience that his then-newborn son Axel just couldn't wait for his parents to reach the hospital and arrived in the lobby of their apartment building.

The late-night host thanked the New York City Police Department — who arrived just after the baby did and helped cut the cord — and his neighbors, who put towels in the dryer to keep Axel warm until more help arrived.