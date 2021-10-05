Seth Meyers Shares Story of When a Seagull Stole a Bagel from His Son, 3½: 'He Burst Into Tears'

"It was like a falconry show at a Ren Faire," Seth Meyers says of the moment a seagull swooped down to steal his son's bagel

Seth Meyers' son has learned his lesson when it comes to waving food around on a beach.

The comedian, 47, appeared on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he shared the "true story" of when a seagull swooped down and stole a bagel from his 3½-year-old son Axel Strahl.

"My 3½-year-old has a bagel — this is a true story that happened this summer — I wasn't there to see it, I'm so deeply bummed that I wasn't there to see it," Meyers begins. "He was walking with a bagel, and from what I hear, to put it in nautical terms, 'asking for it.' "

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host, who also shares son Ashe Olson, 5, with wife Alexi Ashe, says Axel was holding the bagel up in the air when a "seagull came down like it was a falconry show at a Ren Faire."

"[The seagull] just like came down and grabbed the bagel, and I guess [Axel] just burst into tears, as you would if you're a 3½-year-old," he continues, teasing, "It did seem like he was being a little show-offy, like 'I got the bagel.' "

Since the incident, Meyers says the "best part" is that his son now holds a grudge against all seagulls.