Country Artist Seth Ennis Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Georgia Marie

Seth Ennis is officially a dad!

The country artist, 28, welcomed his first child, daughter Georgia Marie Ennis, with wife Janna on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Nashville, a rep for the singer confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Georgia arrived at 7:08 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 18 inches long.

"We haven't even got her to the car yet and she's already breaking our hearts in the best possible way," Ennis tells PEOPLE of his little girl.

The couple decided on their daughter's moniker as Georgia is the state where both parents met and grew up.

"Seth really wanted a classy southern name for the first name and Marie is Janna's middle name," adds the rep.

The "Woke Up in Nashville" singer announced the exciting pregnancy news in May, sharing an ultrasound picture of his baby on Instagram.

"Call me daddy... 💗," he captioned the post.

"I love all the chaos of my life at the moment," he told PEOPLE in June. "Getting ready for a baby and hopefully trying to lock down some tour dates and having more music come out… I just love it all right now."

At the time, the singer also spoke to PEOPLE about his mental health, revealing that got "a little dark" for him back in 2018 when the Georgia native was dropped by his label and songs such as "Look at You" fell off the charts.

"It got a little dark for me for a little bit mentally," Ennis explained. "In the music industry, there's so much that we can't control and there's so much that happens that doesn't go our way a lot of times. But for me, being out on the road and seeing the fans react to my music is what kept me going. And when that was taken away, it kind of got dark for me."

seth ennis Seth Ennis | Credit: Ford Fairchild

Ennis said he eventually found himself consulting with his manager about pulling the plug on his solo career entirely.

"I just had to look myself in the mirror and figure out what my expectations were and why I even had them for myself in the first place," he remembered. "I'm a competitive person and I do have big expectations for myself. It was never where I was getting super depressed or anything. It was just that I was really, really bummed."

And while the songwriting side of his career continued to flourish with cuts for artists such as Tyler Farr, Lauren Alaina and Chase Rice, Ennis found himself eerily close to closing the chapter on his solo career. But then, Ennis was shown something by his manager that made him rethink everything.