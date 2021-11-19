Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Seth Curry and Wife Callie Introduce Baby Cash, Share Look at His 'Functional and Cute' Nursery

Callie Rivers Curry and husband Seth Curry have expanded their family!

The couple recently welcomed their second child together, son Cash, and are giving PEOPLE the first look at their baby boy's nursery designed with Pottery Barn Kids. The 32-year-old and her NBA star husband, 31, are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Carter Lynn.

As second-time parents, Rivers Curry says she wanted to pick pieces she knew could grow with their little one.

"We wanted to make sure that our nursery was functional and cute, not just cute!" she says. "I love the color palette in the nursery, and there's a purpose for everything in the room."

The pair picked out foundational pieces like the Nash Crib, which features a firm surface for infants as well as a foam-cushioned surface for toddlers. To highlight the parents' love for reading, they also included the Sloan Bookrack and mounted Acrylic Wall Shelves.

"Pottery Barn Kids was able to make the space feel bigger while including everything that we needed. Even the bookrack and wall shelves utilize space that usually goes unused," adds Rivers Curry.

The couple also opted for the Paxton Power Recliner and decided to add Pottery Barn Teen's Jamie Upholstered Daybed, which doubles as a guest bed and one of Curry's favorite spots.

"I love the daybed. I always try to find spots to take a nap, and it's a good one," the athlete says.

In addition to the nursery, Pottery Barn Kids also designed a room for big sister Carter as the parents wanted the toddler to feel excited and supported in her new role.

"It was really cool to come back to our house and reveal the big-kid's room to Carter," says the mom of two. "Seeing her first big-girl bed made her transition from the nursery easier."

Callie Rivers Curry nursery Credit: Courtesy Pottery Barn Kids

She adds, "Carter's favorite color is yellow, and she also happens to love rainbows. So, for her room, we thought rainbows and sunshine. The design team really helped us bring our vision to life.

The pair also stressed the importance of giving Carter independence while maintaining her typical schedule. "[Carter's] nighttime routine is always reading one, maybe two books. She can walk around the room and pick her favorite book and hop in her bed," says Curry.