Andy Cohen Jokes He Wants to Set Up Son Benjamin with Teresa Giudice’s Daughter, Audriana, 10

Andy Cohen‘s baby son, Benjamin Allen, may only be 9-months-old, but the talk show host already has a few ideas in mind for a future girlfriend!

During Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen played a game of housewives matchmaker when actress and guest bartender Caitlin McGee questioned him about who he thought Benjamin could be set up with later in life.

“If your son — your precious baby boy — grew up to you know, happen to like women, is there a housewife that you would want him to be with?” the Bluff City Law actress asked.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who was also a guest on Wednesday’s show, jumped in excited to hear Cohen’s response.

“That’s a good one!” she chuckled.

Cohen, 51, agreed, adding “That’s a great question” before asking if the response needed to be “age-appropriate.”

“If age wasn’t a factor,” replied McGee.

RELATED: It’s All About the Benjamin! See Every Star Who’s Met Andy Cohen’s Sweet Son

Giudice, 47, was quipped, “Oh, who cares about age?”

After pondering his response, Cohen decided on “Teresa’s youngest” which the RHONJ star confirmed would be her 10-year-old daughter, Audriana.

“That’s doable, very cute,” said Cohen, reassuring himself.

“You can set it up now!” joked McGee.

Continuing to convince Cohen of his choice, Giudice chimed “she has beautiful eyes.”

Image zoom Andy Cohen/Instagram; Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Baby Benjamin has continued to make headlines as he was recently named PEOPLE’s Cutest Baby Alive in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

“Fatherhood is a new adventure every day, and watching Ben grow has been a total joy and eye-opening joy ride,” the Bravo host said.

In Benjamin’s first nine months, he has already met some of his dad’s famous friends like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Anderson Cooper, Jimmy Fallon and Vicki Gunvalson. And of course, he has formed a close bond with Cohen’s rescue dog Wacha right off the bat.

Baby Benjamin even got to visit Cohen at work at the Bravo Clubhouse and joined his dad on trips to the Hamptons over the summer. Back at home, the father-son duo cheer on the Bravo star’s favorite teams: the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues.

Image zoom Mei Tao

RELATED: RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Says She ‘Didn’t Like’ Andy Cohen for Years: ‘Now I Adore You’

In February, Cohen opened up about finding a surrogate to bring his dream of being a father to fruition.

“I worked with an incredible surrogate,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously.”

“My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life,” Cohen added. “So I’ll be forever indebted to her.”

The WWHL host said he was in the room when the surrogate gave birth to Benjamin on Feb. 4. “I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really over-delivered,” Cohen previously joked. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”