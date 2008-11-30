Sesame Street's Platinum All-Time Favorites: Required For Your Singing To The Kids Arsenal

November 30, 2008 06:00 AM

Whether or not you like Sesame Street, if  you’ve got a  toddler, Sesame Street’s Platinum All-Time Favorites is amust-have for your  singing-to-the-kids arsenal. From the  classic"ABC-DEF-GHI" sung by Big Bird to the bluesy "Put  Down  The Duckie" sung byErnie, these are tunes both you and your child   will adore. Since so many ofthese songs are familiar to  older  children, you’ll secretly hear some of themore  "seasoned" siblings  humming under their breaths (mustn’t be  heardopenly singing ‘baby’  songs, must we?).  And since  proceeds from this albumhelp sustain  the Children’s Television  Workshop, you can feel good aboutbuying this  album as  well.

— Linda

