Sesame Street's Platinum All-Time Favorites: Required For Your Singing To The Kids Arsenal

Whether or not you like Sesame Street, if you’ve got a toddler, Sesame Street’s Platinum All-Time Favorites is amust-have for your singing-to-the-kids arsenal. From the classic"ABC-DEF-GHI" sung by Big Bird to the bluesy "Put Down The Duckie" sung byErnie, these are tunes both you and your child will adore. Since so many ofthese songs are familiar to older children, you’ll secretly hear some of themore "seasoned" siblings humming under their breaths (mustn’t be heardopenly singing ‘baby’ songs, must we?). And since proceeds from this albumhelp sustain the Children’s Television Workshop, you can feel good aboutbuying this album as well.

— Linda