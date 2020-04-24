Sesame Street Is Teaming Up with CNN to Help Kids Understand the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Everett

The Sesame Street gang is looking to help kids better understand the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic muppets are partnering with CNN to put on a 90-minute town hall, The ABC’s of COVID-19, aimed at parents and their children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The special, airing Saturday morning at 9 a.m. EST, will cover education, anxiety, screen time and playdates in the age of coronavirus, according to CNN.

Big Bird will moderate the town hall alongside CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and anchor Erica Hill.

Image zoom Dr. Sanjay Gupta Getty Images

RELATED: New Children's Book Captain Corona and the 19 COVID Warriors Explains Pandemic to Kids

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and school districts cancel in-person classes through the end of the academic year, parents are adapting to homeschooling their children and attempting to work from home while also taking care of kids.

Many are also wondering about the potential long-term effects of the pandemic — which has kept most isolated in their homes — on their children.

RELATED VIDEO: Parenting Tips For the Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Throw Out Every Single Rule'

In an interview with PEOPLE, psychologist Adam Grant noted the resilience of children and urged parents to take the pressure off themselves during this time.

“I just think parents should be putting a lot less pressure on themselves and worry a lot less about their kids,” he said.

“There are enough things to worry about right now. I think our kids are remarkably resilient,” added Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who co-authored Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy with Grant. "They’re going to find things that interest them, and they’re going to find ways to keep learning. We can help them do that.”

The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents will air Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. EST on CNN.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.