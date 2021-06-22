Sesame Street Spotlights Gay Dads in New 'Family Day' Episode During Pride Month: 'Love Is Love'

Sesame Street star and co-director Alan Muraoka calls it an "important and milestone episode" for LGBTQ visibility

Sesame Street is highlighting the many different forms of a loving family unit.

In a new episode titled "Family Day" on its current streaming home HBO Max, the children's series - now in its 51st season - introduces a gay couple (Nina's brother Dave and his husband Frank) and their daughter Mia. They then meet Big Bird, Elmo and the other residents of Sesame Street, embracing different family types.

"There's all kinds of different families, but what makes us a family is that we love each other," Frank explains at one point, as Elmo agrees, "That's true!"

Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on Sesame Street and also co-directed this episode, spoke on the significance of the new characters appearing on the iconic show, especially during Pride Month.

"Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I'm so excited to introduce Nina's Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street," Muraoka, 58, wrote on Facebook Thursday. "... I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!"

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, praised the episode for offering visibility for the LGBTQ community.

"The 'Family Day' episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family," wrote Ellis on Twitter. "Frank and Dave, as Mia's dads, are the latest characters in an undeniable trend of inclusion across kids & family programming, one that allows millions of proud LGBTQ parents, and our children, to finally get to see families like ours reflected on TV."