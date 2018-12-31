Serena Williams is working on her fitness — and she has the perfect mini motivator!

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took her 15-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia along for the ride in a recent sweat session, where Williams wore a pair of headphones as she stretched and held Olympia close.

To accompany her two-photo snapshot set, Williams, 37, penned an inspiring message that encouraged her followers to push to be their own best selves as 2018 draws to a close.

“As I head into next year it’s not about what we can do it’s what we MUST do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible,” began the multitasking mother of one. “I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love.”

“So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that’s what #thismama will do,” she continued.

The tennis superstar went on to rave about her “fellow moms and dads” who balance parenthood with everything else life brings their way.

“My fellow moms and dads working- or stay home it’s equally as intense- but you inspire me,” Williams added. “Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She ended her post with a call for stories from her fans, writing, “This year is to you! What are some things you had to do while working? #thismama #thisdaddy.”

Since Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, 35, welcomed baby Olympia in September 2017, the athlete has been candid about the ups and downs of working-mom life.

“It’s been so hard balancing being a mom and starting my clothing line, as well as playing a professional sport!” she told PEOPLE exclusively in September. “However, it is the challenge that makes it fun!”

“I have spent every day with Olympia since she was born, and one of the latest challenges has been her teething,” Williams added. “I’m sure a lot of parents can relate. A milestone has been her walking — I get a good workout chasing her around the house!”