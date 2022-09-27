Serena Williams Reveals the Reason She Never Brought Daughter Olympia to Matches Until Recently

The tennis star's 5-year-old daughter supported her mom at her final U.S. Open this year

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on September 27, 2022 03:35 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States walks onto the court prior to her Women's Singles First Round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images); US player Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia (R) waves alongside her father Alexis Ohanian before her mother's match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: Elsa/Getty; KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty

Serena Williams didn't always want her 5-year-old daughter in the stands during her tennis matches.

In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the newly retired tennis pro, 40, explains why she didn't let her daughter Olympia come to her tennis matches until recently.

"Is it true that you didn't want Olympia to go to matches because you were afraid you would lose killer instinct?" Barrymore asks Williams, who shares daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian.

"I just was worried I'd get distracted because I would be like, 'Wait is she drinking? Is she doing this?' " Williams shares. "She came to a match once, like super brief, and I was like, 'Oh my God, is she wearing sun cream?' It's nuts."

"I would get stressed out and be like 'Wait a minute, oh my goodness I've got to serve. This makes no sense,' " she adds with a laugh. "So yeah, I've never really had her at matches until this summer actually."

Olympia showed her support for her mom during the athlete's final U.S. Open this year. Williams' big moment came after she announced her 27-year tennis career was coming to an end following the tournament.

Noting that Olympia came to the match that is "the most watched moment in tennis history," Barrymore asks Williams if having her daughter there did anything to "assuage [her] fears" or "calm something down."

"Absolutely," Williams says without hesitation. "Apparently she was saying like, 'Go Momma, I'm so proud of you,' and I was like, 'What?' "

"So then she comes back after I had lost in Cincinnati, she came back and she's like, 'It's okay, Momma, you just have to do what you feel,' and I literally wanted to cry. It was like, 'Do what you feel. Do what your heart tells you.' It was the sweetest thing ever," she adds.

Williams lost what was likely the final match of her legendary career at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 2. After battling it out over three intense sets, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS. Check local listings.

