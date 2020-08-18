Serena Williams Rocks 2½-Year-Old Daughter Olympia's Top, Jokes They're 'Wearing the Same Size'

"Already 'borrowing' her clothes 😜😂😍🔥☺️," former tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki joked in the comments on Serena Williams' Monday post

Serena Williams is taking some style lessons from her toddler!

In a cute mirror-selfie-style video posted Monday, the tennis great rocked one of 2½-year-old Alexis Olympia's summery wardrobe pieces: a white sleeveless top with a ruffled trim and red star print.

"I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon. This is her top," joked Williams, who wore the shirt as a fitted crop top, with a laugh.

The mother of one, 38, directed fans in the post's caption to swipe right, where they could view a photo of little Olympia wearing the shirt in a looser and longer style.

"I knew it was only a matter of time before u starting copying her 😂," actor Colton Haynes joked in the comments, while former tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki quipped, "Already 'borrowing' her clothes 😜😂😍🔥☺️."

To be fair, Olympia, who turns 3 on Sept. 1, already has quite the impressive eye for fashion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last month, Williams opened up about her daughter's style, revealing that the little girl "dresses me and her father," Alexis Ohanian, every day.

"She'll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning," the athlete shared. "And she says, 'Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.' And then she goes, 'Mama wear this or these shoes.' She always tells me to [wear] heels. She's currently wearing heels."

Outfits the family wears as they continue to social distance together during the coronavirus crisis have included matching Disney Princess dresses and tennis outfits for Williams and her daughter — and on a regular basis, the pair's coordination is "a team effort."

"We even have jammies. So now if she sees me in something, and she has the same thing, she immediately wants to change so we're twins," said the proud mama.

