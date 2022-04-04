Serena Williams Shares Twinning Photo with Daughter Olympia from Paris Fashion Week: 'We Slayed'
Serena Williams loves to match with her mini-me!
On Monday, the 40-year-old athlete shared a series of throwback photos from Paris Fashion Week, where she twinned with her 4-year-old Olympia in the same hot pink Balmain dress.
For the mommy-and-me moment, Williams and her little one pose in front of a fireplace, with Olympia sitting on the mantel while her mom stands in front of her. While the tennis star paired her dress with heeled red booties, Olympia opted for a cute pair of gold sandals.
"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd," Williams captioned the photos, tagging Balmain.
Alexis Ohanian, who shares daughter Olympia with Williams, replied in the comments, "Everything"
"Yessss love this! ❤️," wrote Eva Longoria, while Reese Witherspoon added, "The cutest 💕"
In February, Williams and her family attended the "Exquisite Gucci" fashion show in Milan, where the brand showcased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
During the Milan Fashion Week event, Ohanian snapped a sweet family selfie of the trio waiting for the runway show to begin.
"With my girls for @gucci," he captioned his Instagram post.
For the outing, Ohanian looked dapper in a dark suit while his wife rocked a black midi dress with a matching fur coat. Olympia also dressed chic, wearing a red, white and brown plaid jacket and gold sandals.