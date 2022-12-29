Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl.

The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance.

Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four stood underneath a rainbow balloon arch.

"Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties. We don't need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Williams wrote. "Also her mama fast...."

In the comments, Ohanian teased, "Still can't believe Moana was willing to come all the way from Motunui."

Earlier this month, Williams a cute video on TikTok where she noted she was "getting myself ready to be a food judge one day." The clip showed Williams tasting cookies baked by Olympia with some help from her sous chef, Olympia's dad.

"I am judging Olympia's lemon cookies, they're really delicious," Williams began the clip. "I would like for the size to be more even I think this one's a little bigger than this one, even if you put them on top of each other, they're different sizes. So typically when you're doing the sizes, you want them to be even."

Williams then went on to compliment the glitter used to top off the cookies, praising her daughter for "going for different looks."

Next, she broke the cookie apart. "I love how when you break it apart, it's really easy to break. So it means that it's actually a very soft cookie," she explained, breaking another treat in half.

At the end of the clip, the athlete called Olympia over to her to celebrate her success.

"You did a really good job with this. Come here, let me shake your hand. That was good," she said, shaking Olympia's hand as she looked straight into the camera and said, "This is crazy!" prompting the pair to erupt into laughter as the video closed.

The tennis icon recently appeared on an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast where she opened up about her more relaxed daily schedule after announcing in August that she was stepping away from the game.

"She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said of her daughter, laughing. "I'm always like, 'Olympia, I'm not working now.' She's like, 'Yeah, you don't play tennis!' She's like, 'Yes!' And I don't really quite know how to feel about that!"

She continued, "It's funny ... but it's good because little kids really want to be with their parents. And I just feel fortunate that she wants to be with me. That's kind of how I look at it, [because] she could feel a different way, and I'm glad she doesn't."